Zim sprinter Chiborise shines in Botswana

Sports Reporter

PROMISING Zimbabwean sprinter Kudzanai Chiborise won the men’s 800metre race at the Gaborone International Athletics track and field meet at Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone on April 30.

Chiborise came first in 1minute 52:08 seconds ahead of Botswana’s Bagopi Allaster and Tshimologo Bakani who were second and third respectively.

Allaster finished the race in 1:52.43sec ahead of Bakani who came third in 1: 53.82sec.

Chiborise was part of the large contingent of Zimbabwean athletes that were sent by National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe the Gaborone International Meet – a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting.

Team Zimbabwe included the country’s top sprinter Ngoni Makusha who finished a disappointing sixth in the men’s 100m final in 10.30 seconds.

Letsile Tebogo of Botswana won the men’s 100m event in 9:96sec ahead of South Africans Benjamin Richardson (10.08) and Henricho Bruintjies (10.16).

Mitchell Zuze, Zimbabwe’s only female representative in the women’s 100m, came fifth in this event in 12:12. The race was won by Namibian hot shot Christine Mboma in 10.97.

The Zimbabwe men’s 4x100m relay team, comprising of Makusha, Gerren Muwishi, Carlos Gwerendende and Joseph Israel finished fourth in 40:06sec.

South Africa claimed gold medal in 38:63sec while the hosts Botswana came second in 39:29 seconds ahead of South Africa B who claimed the bronze medal in 39:33sec.

The Gaborone International Meet is an annual international track and field event hosted for athletes from all over Africa.

The event provides a gateway to the African Games, World Championships and Commonwealth Games.