Zim Special Olympics team grabs more medals at World Games

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S team at the ongoing Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany, put up some encouraging performances to increase their medal tally to eight by end of day on Thursday.

After picking two gold medals and a silver on Tuesday in athletics and bocce, Zimbabwe got a bronze medal in bocce on Wednesday through Angeline Goremusandu.

On Thursday, they won four more medals in golf with Daniel Musekiwa and Lloyd Dube (unified) winning silver while Faith Mavunga and Hilda Kamalizeni (unified) got a bronze.

Sharon Gosa and Kaylynn Chikara weighed in with a bronze each in golf as well.

The Games are running until Sunday with 7 000 athletes and unified partners from across the globe taking part in 26 sport codes.

Zimbabwe have 12 athletes participating in the Games.