Zim, South Korea to celebrate 30 years of diplomatic ties

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

ZIMBABWE and Korea will be celebrating 30 years of their diplomatic ties next week as the two countries continue to deepen their bilateral relations in different sectors of their economies.

The Embassy of Korea in Zimbabwe will on Tuesday be hosting the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Zimbabwe and Korea in Harare. Dubbed 2024 Media Day, the event also seeks to strengthen media relations between the two countries through cultural exchange programmes.

In an interview, Mr Lee Chungsung second secretary and consul of the Embassy of Korea in Zimbabwe said the diplomatic ties between Zimbabwe and Korea have grown over the years.

He said Zimbabwe and Korea launched their diplomatic ties in 1984 and the two countries have been cooperating in many sectors among them politics, economy, agriculture and cultural development.

“We are a good friend of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe is a key partner of Korea in Southern Africa,” he said.

“Zimbabwe also has great potential in terms of lithium mining and this is one of the things where both countries can also collaborate in the future because we have companies which produce lithium batteries. We need Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe needs us in terms of this industry.

“Going forward, Zimbabwe and Korea, we will be focusing more on economic relations as well as other sectors like agriculture, education and health.”

Mr Chungsung also said that they wanted Zimbabwean people to know more about the Korean culture, in as much as they wanted Koreans to know the Zimbabwean culture.

“On the Media Day we will also be celebrating our 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Zimbabwe as well as to reach out to the Zimbabwean people through the media,” he said.

“This is where we also try to improve the image of Zimbabwe in Korea as well as bringing the Korean image to the Zimbabwean people.”