Zim singer strikes a chord in Afrikaans

Philani Nombembe Correspondent
Shona-speaker Tinotenda Singe had no ambition to become a musician after moving with his parents from Zimbabwe to South Africa 15 years ago, but now the 21-year-old is singing his way to fame – in Afrikaans.
Singe followed in his grandfather’s footsteps, aiming for a career in agriculture.
He says his Afrikaans-speaking friends made a big impression on him and he “fell in love with their culture”.
Singe played rugby growing up in Swellendam in the Western Cape.
Now he is studying agriculture at Stellenbosch University and recording chart-topping songs played on Radio Sonder Grense (RSG).
TiNO – his stage name — got into the groove at 19 after taking up the guitar. Dieter Sullwald, a friend, helped him to write his first single, Afstand (Distance).
“I would say it’s something that happened by accident, but at the same time it’s God’s grace,” said Singe.
“It wasn’t my intention to go into the music industry. But when I got my first guitar I started playing and humming. I didn’t know that I was actually going to get addicted.”
His 10-song album Sterrekind (Starchild) was released in November 2021.
“We recorded 10 songs in one week, which was quite hectic,” he said.
He likened the music producer Tertius Human to a “magician” who put him at ease in the studio. Singe’s songs resonated with listenrs and Afstand shot to number one on RSG.
“I didn’t know what to expect, but people love it (Sterrekind). It has motivated me to write more songs,” he said.
Singe has rubbed shoulders on stage with the likes of Afrikaans musicians Jan Blohm, Ryno Velvet and Elvis Blue.
“Jan Blohm inspired me to play the guitar and sing, especially Afrikaans. It was a nice feeling,” he said.
He juggles university and music, but being on the road is a challenge.
“The music works around my schedule. I have gigs every weekend and sometimes during the week,” he said.
“I met Sullwald in my first year. He was playing the guitar. I knew what I wanted to write about, and what the song would be about. That is how Afstand was born. I have friends stuck far away in Zimbabwe, so I just put pen on paper.”
Sullwald never imagined they would write a chart-topper.
“We had a great jam, and in the days to follow came a catchy chorus and a beautiful second verse. It was an awesome experience to just see the music flow into something beautiful,” he said.
Singe’s mother, Jane, said: “We are so proud of him. We might not understand Afrikaans, but music is a language on its own and we can feel it.”
And Singe’s parting words: “Don’t wait for something good to come your way. If you want to be a musician who plays the guitar, you just have to pick up the guitar and start playing.”