Zim should be proud of health trajectory: WHO

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE should be proud of its health trajectory and what has been achieved in the sector, outgoing World Health Organisation (WHO) country representative, Professor Jean Marie Dangou, said yesterday.

Speaking when he paid a farewell courtesy call on Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga at his offices in Harare, Prof Dangou said the collaboration between Zimbabwe and WHO had been excellent.

Under President Mnangagwa’s health strategy, Zimbabwe desires to attain best international practices and the endorsement by WHO is a sign the country is on the right path.

Prof Dangou said WHO was proud of the relationship shared with the Government and felt Zimbabwe should be proud as well.

“I was bidding farewell to the Honourable Vice President Dr Chiwenga, as you recall when I joined Zimbabwe last year in February, he was the Minister of Health and Child Care. The collaboration between the World Health Organisation and the Government of Zimbabwe is excellent.

“I have been to several countries and what I have seen here in Zimbabwe, I should say that it makes WHO proud, but also the Government of Zimbabwe should be proud of this collaboration.

“WHO is the first advisor of the Ministry of Health and the Government of Zimbabwe. So, in all they have been doing we have been part of the decision making. If they have decided to go in this direction, we have been consulted and we have already advised them. All our advice given to the Government of Zimbabwe is evidence-based,” he said.

Prof Dangou said WHO was an organisation for member States including Zimbabwe.

“We represent the secretariat, we are working based on the vision of member states, based on the instructions we receive from member states. For example, in Zimbabwe, we aligned with the health priorities of the country and we have been leaving health officials of this country to be in the driving seat.

“We are just here to support and complement what the Government of Zimbabwe is doing in terms of health,” he said.