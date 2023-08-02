Zim shakes off food vulnerability tag

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe has weaned itself from the term “vulnerability” in the assessment of people’s livelihoods following its achievement of food security and stabilisation of the economy with the country now capable of taking care of emergencies and challenges as the Second Republic continues to implement life changing empowerment projects and mitigatory measures.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa at a post Cabinet briefing yesterday.

She said Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Minister Anxious Masuka, presented the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVAC) 2023 Rural Livelihoods Assessment Report, which was adopted by Cabinet.

She said the assessment highlighted several milestones registered by the Government in provision of food, water and sanitation and social protection measures.

“Going forward, given the fact the Zimbabwe is food secure, incomes are rising, the economy is stable and growing, and the country is capable of taking care of emergencies and vulnerabilities, the term ‘vulnerability’ will be dropped as it no longer applies. Continued use of the term shifts focus away from assessing the impact of the developmental, empowerment and livelihood upliftment programmes which are underway and, henceforth, the title will become ‘Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee’. In short, ZimVAC is now ZimLAC,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She outlined the importance of the assessment reports to the country.

“The public is informed that the Rural Livelihoods Assessment Report provides an annual update on livelihoods in Zimbabwe’s rural areas in order to inform policy formulation and evidence-based programming of required interventions.

“The surveys assist the country to evaluate its performance against set targets and aspirations, including commitments made in national and international food frameworks such as the National Development Strategy 1: 2020-2025, the Food and Nutrition Policy, the African Union Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“The Assessment found that resilience-building initiatives in the agriculture sector ensured that there was a 59 percent increase in food crops production in 2023 compared to the previous season.

“Thus Zimbabwe’s food security is guaranteed until the next agricultural production season, thereby enabling rural communities to withstand systematic and particular shocks they experienced, such as Cyclone Freddy and late onset of rains. Government also proactively took effective market-based mitigatory measures to combat price increases experienced in the economy.”

Regarding water sanitation and hygiene (WASH), said Minister Mutsvangwa, the assessment found that about 83 percent of rural households are accessing water within a distance of a kilometre.

“About 61 percent of rural households had access to improved sanitation. New technologies will be adopted to speed up the construction of toilets in the more needy areas.

“The report also established that the provision of health-related services is performing well, with most households in all provinces travelling less than 5km to the nearest health facility, and having access to health information, nutrition information and services of Village Health Workers. Seventy-three percent of the sampled households confirmed having access to a primary school within a 5km radius,” she said.

Some of the highlights of the rural livelihoods Assessment Report include that in terms of social protection, Government was the major source of support in rural areas, while assistance from the United Nations (UN) and/or Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) decreased between 2022 and 2023.

“Agriculture support services were well-provided, with 81 percent of rural households having received extension visits and 91 percent receiving agricultural training, household average monthly incomes, food production and consumption of acceptable diets increased between 2022 and 2023, as did the number of breast-fed children and those receiving Vitamin A supplementation; and only a small percentage of rural households will be food insecure during the peak hunger period (January to March 2024), for which the country has sufficient food stocks to cover. This is a significant decrease from the 56 percent recorded in 2020 to just about 26 percent in 2024,” she said.

“Cabinet notes that the Assessment Report commends the Government of Zimbabwe for implementing the necessary progressive policies and creating a conducive environment which resulted in the following improvements to rural livelihoods: more stable environment, greater household economic emancipation, enhanced food access, enhanced water supply and agricultural production, and reduced prevalence of food insecurity.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet also got an update on the Enhanced Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Management Programme, presented by Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira on behalf of the Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

“Government is pleased to inform the nation that construction of the Dzivaresekwa Flats is complete and beneficiaries will soon take up occupancy. Construction of the Flats was prioritised to accommodate displaced households under the programme to regularise dysfunctional, illegal and irregular settlements, including those on wetlands and flood-prone areas. Other blocks of Flats are being constructed at the Highfield and Senga former Messengers’ Camps,” she said.

“Meanwhile, 17 of the 37 housing units for flood victims in Nsungwale, in Binga District of Matabeleland North Province have been completed. The remaining 20 have been roofed, and are set to be complete by 31st August, 2023. Under the Mapping of Settlements against approved Layout Plans sub-programme, Cabinet advises that the Zimbabwe National Geo-Spatial Agency (ZINGSA) has completed the targeted mapping of all the settlements in Epworth, Harare South and Caledonia in Harare Metropolitan Province, Cowdray Park in Bulawayo, and Gimboki in Mutare.

“Title deeds have already been issued to some beneficiaries in Epworth, while in Caledonia 1 800 beneficiaries have been shortlisted for issuance of title deeds.”

Cabinet was also briefed on progress on the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme second phase which involve rehabilitation of roads.

“Government has continued to provide funds to ensure continuation of flagship projects such as Cowdray Park and the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road. On a related matter, the blitz maintenance of roads leading to polling stations is on course to meet targets to ensure that they are accessible ahead of the polling date, 23 August 2023,” she said.

She said more land and space barons will be prosecuted as the Government assets its zero tolerance to corruption.