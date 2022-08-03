Zim sets sights on UN Security Council seat

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE has presented its candidacy for an African rotational slot as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2027-2028, and now awaits the authorisation of the African Union Executive Council during its next session in February next year.

The pending validation of the AU Executive Council is likely since the same body elected Zimbabwe into the 15-member AU Peace and Security Council during its 40th ordinary session held in Ethiopia in February this year.

In this AU role, Zimbabwe is playing an active part in promoting peace and security on the continent, a clear recognition of its commitment to the continental agenda.

Since the coming on board of the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa’s administration is reaching out to the world using its robust engagement and re-engagement policy in a bid to normalise relations and be an equal member of the community of nations.

The President has declared Zimbabwe to be an enemy of none and friend to all.

Addressing journalists during a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe was interested in the non-permanent member slot on the UN Security Council.

Five countries — Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland — will begin serving as non-permanent members of the Security Council in January next year having been elected in June on a two-year term following a vote in the UN General Assembly.

“The (AU) Executive Council took note of the interest by Zimbabwe to present its candidature as a non-permanent member in the United Nations Security Council for the period 2027-2028 and deferred endorsement of the offer to the next session of the Executive Council,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The 41st Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council was held in Lusaka, Zambia.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the highlights of the Executive Council’s decisions include the approval of the 2023 AU budget of US$654 878 930 and the hosting of the African Medicines Council by Rwanda.

The permanent representatives committee was instructed to finalise the AU partnership strategy and policy framework for submission to the 42nd session of the Executive Council in February 2023.

This strategy is expected to clarify how the AU engages external partners as well as how it can leverage partnerships for the benefit of the continent.

As a precursor to best international practices, and Zimbabwe’s thorough and comprehensive response to the global Covid-19 pandemic which won international acclaim, the country is now committed to take a front seat on continental health matters.

“Zimbabwe expressed its interest to host the regional centre of regulatory excellence for the Southern Region, given that our country’s regulatory authority, the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe, is accredited and pre-qualified by the World Health Organisation as a regional centre of excellence,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“The Executive Council also approved the amendments to the statute for the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa-CDC) meant to elevate it to an autonomous continental health agency capable of rapidly and effectively responding to future health emergencies.”

Cabinet received a report on the 24th ordinary meeting of the SADC ministerial committee which noted that 81 percent of the decisions made at its last meeting in July 2021, and at the August summit, had been implemented by the secretariat and member states, signifying the seriousness that the region attaches to peace and security.

“The meeting also noted the importance of involving women in peace and security matters as they are affected the most by war and conflict,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“Each SADC member state is accordingly developing national action plans that outline approaches and courses of action on Women, Peace and Security.

“Pertaining to the protocol on the facilitation of movement of persons in the SADC region, Member States are at varying stages of negotiations on visa exemptions.

“The meeting also discussed the ongoing progress on the UNIVISA which will promote tourism in the region.”

The meeting agreed that medals in honour of the SADC founding fathers would be handed over to families of the founding fathers during the summit in August in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The meeting noted that overally the security and political situation in the region remained stable,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.