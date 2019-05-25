Zim salutes AU’s solidarity

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Acting Minister Professor Amon Murwira (centre) is joined by African diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe to cut a cake during Africa Day commemorations in Harare yesterday. — (Picture by Justin Mutenda)

Talent Chimutambgi and Nesia Mhaka

The African Union (AU) has continued to stand with Zimbabwe in the face of spirited attempts by detractors to destabilise the country’s sovereignty, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo has said.

In a speech presented by Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira in Harare last night to mark the 56th Africa Day celebrations, Dr Moyo said AU’s support was visible during and after a constitutional process that ushered the Second Republic and the “tragic aftermath” of disturbances of August 1, 2018 and mid January this year.

“. . . the African Union has continued to stand with Zimbabwe even in the face of continued threats and machinations to destabilise our sovereign, independent republic. This was explicit and clear during and after the constitutional process that ushered in the Second Republic as well as in the tragic aftermath of the disturbances of 1 August, 2018 and 14/15 January 2019,” said Dr Moyo. “I would like to express, again, my appreciation to the African Union and SADC’s warm embrace of the new dispensation in Zimbabwe and for all the assistance and solidarity afforded to help Zimbabwe revitalise its economy.”

Dr Moyo said Zimbabwe remains committed to upholding democracy and to re-engagement with all those, especially Western nations and institutions that have distanced themselves from the country over the past 20 years.

Meanwhile, Dr Moyo said this year’s AU theme, “Refugees, Returnees, and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa”, was more timely as Africa was host to a number of displaced people.

Southern Africa was recently struck by the devastating Cyclone Idai which affected Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, resulting in the displacement of and deaths of a number of people.

“. . . the theme for this year is both auspicious and opportune as it resonates well with what is taking place in Southern Africa, a region ravaged by Cyclone Idai with devastating impact in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe,” he said.

Dr Moyo decried the extent to which most Africans are troubled by natural disasters and other human related disasters. “The social groups hardest hit by forced displacements include women, youths, children and people with disabilities, and it is clear that particular attention needs to be paid to these groups during any humanitarian response initiatives,” he said.