Zim, Russia to grow media relations

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa (third from left), Deputy Minister Kindness Paradza (left)and Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana (right), pose for a photo with Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov, after he paid a courtesy call on the minister at her Munhumutapa Office in Harare yesterday.

Herald Reporter

All-weather friends, Zimbabwe and Russia, are willing to embark on exchange programmes in the media sector, which have been identified as key in deepening relations between the two countries.

This came out yesterday when Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Nikolai Krasilnikov, paid a courtesy call on Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa at her Munhumutapa Office in Harare.

A number of issues were discussed, with Russia expressing gratitude to Zimbabwe for standing with it during trying times, while also reaffirming its commitment to working with the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa in all spheres of economy.

“I came here today (yesterday) to meet the Minister and we deliberated on a number of issues including mass media.

“Zimbabwe has managed to work on a number of reforms in the media sector and we are willing to learn from them and also do that as we continue to strengthen the bilateral relations that exist between us since the days of the liberation struggle,” said Ambassador Krasilnikov.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe strongly supports Russia, adding that the memoranda of understanding signed by the two countries would be fulfilled.

“Russia has been an ally of Zimbabwe since the liberation struggle.

“In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sputnik (a vaccine made in Russia) was availed to us and they continue to support us despite them going through the turmoil they are in and we also deliberated on the mass media exchange programmes, how it is imperative for us to exchange on media content,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“We want our journalists to be able to go to Russia and see how the media there operates and we also have Russian journalists coming in to see how Zimbabwe operates.”

Despite the demands of a special military operation in Ukraine, Russia continues to stand in solidarity with Zimbabwe in calling for the removal of illegal sanctions imposed by the West. – Additional Reporting: ZBC.