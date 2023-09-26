Zim-Russia to accelerate implementation of MoUs

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE and Russia are working on accelerating the implementation of a number of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) that have been signed between the two countries which will deepen co-operation.

Yesterday, Russia Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov paid a courtesy call on Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere, at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare to exchange notes on ways in which the two countries can consolidate their existing relationship.

Minister Muswere said the discussion centred on how best the two countries can accelerate the implementation of a number of MOUs that have been signed between Russia and Zimbabwe.

This follows President Mnangagwa’s successful visit to Russia for the Russia-Africa summit that was held in St Petersburg in July.

Some of the agreements signed on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St Petersburg were on co-operation in the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes.

The document was signed by the director general of ROSATOM, Mr Alexey Likhachev, on the Russian side, and the then Energy and Power Development Minister Soda Zhemu, on the part of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

The Russian news agency, TASS, also signed a Memorandum on co-operation with New Ziana, Zimbabwe’s news agency.

TASS director general Mr Andrey Kondrashov and Mr Rangarirai Shoko, New Ziana chief executive officer, signed the memorandum on co-operation on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa Media Forum.

The signed agreement provides a basis for bilateral co-operation in the sphere of information exchange, staff training and mutual visits of staff delegations.

Minister Muswere said they also discussed how best the two countries can co-operate and consolidate their relationship during yesterday’s meeting with the Russian envoy.

“This followed a delegation that was led by His Excellency, President Mnangagwa to St Petersburg in Russia at the Russia-Africa summit in terms of how best we can collaborate, how we can co-operate and how we can also have built in capacity in terms of information publicity in the media and broadcasting services,” he said.

“We discussed how best our respective countries can deepen and consolidate the relationship which is historical. As you are aware that Russia played a key role during the liberation struggle in terms of human capital, in terms of military training and also in terms of ensuring that the people of Zimbabwe have got the right to self-determination, and the right to democracy, so Russia is a historical friend. Russia is a country that did not only provide training but went on to provide the military hardware including the diplomatic support for Zimbabwe to be free and get its independence.”

Minister Muswere said the focus is now on the acceleration of a number of MOUs that were signed during President Mnangagwa’s visit to Russia.

“In terms of National Development Strategy 1, what we now seek to do is the acceleration of a number of MOUs that were signed. Our ministry’s focus is on how best we can share experiences, how best we can learn from each other as respective sovereign countries, and how best we can also be in a position to do a number of exchange programmes for us to be able to do a robust media broadcasting services industry that is very vibrant,” he said.

Ambassador Krasilnikov said Russia is eager to consolidate the existing relationship between the two countries.

“Today (yesterday) we had a wonderful discussion with the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services and exchanged views on our co-operation in the field of mass media communication and broadcasting services,” he said.

“I availed myself to get an opportunity to congratulate the minister on the successful harmonised elections as we commemorate a remarkable milestone in the sustainable social economic development of Zimbabwe under the guidance of the ruling party Zanu PF and the leadership of President Mnangagwa.”

Ambassador Krasilnikov said he also congratulated Minister Muswere on his appointment as the Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services and assured him of Russia’s eagerness to work with him and his ministry for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

“We need to produce tangible results from a number of documents that our two countries signed recently. We need to also accelerate the MoU on the exchange of experiences in the media field and joint projects as well as the MoU between Russia’s leading news agency TASS and New Ziana,” he said.

The two are also working on exchange programmes between the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services and the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of Russia.