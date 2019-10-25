Zim, Russia sign 2 mining MoUs

Kudakwashe Mugari in Sochi, Russia

Zimbabwe and Russia have signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) in geology and mining at the Russia-Africa Summit that ended here yesterday.

Russian Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Mr Dmitry N. Kobylkin said his country was ready to assist Zimbabwe deal with environment, geology and mining developments.

“We have signed two memorandums one is to do with geology. We have vast experience in geological prospecting and developing. Second is to do with issues of environment protection . . .

“When it comes to the development, issues of environmental protection are top priority and this regard we know how to develop projects in the mining sector with the best way to protect the nature in this way we are happy to share our knowledge and makeup the constructive engagement in the environmental corporation with your country (Zimbabwe),” he said.

Speaking on the same occasion, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando said the deals will be beneficial to Zimbabwe which is blessed with a lot of mineral resources

“We are excited to sign (these MOUs) with our counterpart (Russian Minister) and essentially we want to see the country benefiting from the mineral resources we have and these agreements will go a long way in the two countries’ cooperation in the mining sector,” Minister Chitando said.