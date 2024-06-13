Zim rugby teams to tour Zambia

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union confirmed the upcoming fixtures which promise mouthwatering clashes at a venue yet to be announced.

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S rugby teams are set to rekindle on-field rivalries with their Zambian counterparts when the senior men and women’s teams go on a tour of our northern neighbours later this month.

The teams played against each other last month in Zimbabwe, with the Sables and Lady Sables all registering wins.

The Sables edged their rivals 32-29 while the Lady Sables narrowly won their encounter 19-17.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union said they were excited to be playing their neighbours again.

“We are excited to announce that our Zimbabwe Rugby teams (Zim Sables & Zim Lady Sables) will be traveling to Lusaka to compete against the Zambia men and ladies’ teams on 22 June 2024 in what promises to be yet another exciting match.

Thank you to all our sponsors for making this a possibility,” said the ZRU statement.

Match schedule:

June 22:

Zambia ladies vs Zimbabwe Lady Sables 1400Hrs

Zambia men vs Zimbabwe Sables 1600Hrs