Zim rescue team returns from Turkiye . . . Turkish Embassy in Harare salutes team

Mr Motiwala chats with Turkish Ambassador to Zimbabwe Berna Kasnakli Versteden after the media conference.

Africa Moyo Deputy News Editor

The team of Zimbabweans that was in Turkiye to support rescue efforts following the two devastating earthquakes that also affected Syria, are back home.

The earthquakes have killed over 46 000 in Turkiye and Syria.

Led by MedTech Holdings CEO Mr Afzal Motiwala and his son Zain, the team returned home over the weekend.

This morning, they attended a media conference organised by the Turkish Embassy in Harare.

Turkish Ambassador to Zimbabwe Berna Kasnakli Versteden, thanked President Mnangagwa and Zimbabweans for their support and prayers following the earthquakes.

She also saluted the team of Zimbabweans that flew out to Turkiye to offer support from the ground.

Ambassador Versteden also called for more prayers for the affected families.

Mr Motiwala said on arrival in Turkiye, they were touched by the magnitude of devastation in Kahramanmaras Province following the two earthquakes that struck on February 6 around 4am.

He said they immediately set up a food kitchen in Islahia to feed 10 000 people every day.

They also assisted with tents and heating since Europe is still in winter.

“We wanted to show that as Zimbabweans we stood strong with our brothers in Turkiye in their time of need. “We continued to create awareness of the earthquake locally and hope to assist even further with volunteers from Zimbabwe.

“We returned this weekend with a heavy heart having made great friends in Turkiye,” said Mr Motiwala.