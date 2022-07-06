Zim referees get down to business

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN rugby referees continue to make strides with two top official appointed for the Rugby Africa Cup semi-finals to be held in Marseille and Aix-en-Provence.

Rugby Africa, match officials manager, Mudiwa Mundawarara, announced the match officials set to be part of the high profile matches scheduled for today.

Talent Gandiwa will be in the centre for the first ranking match which will be held this afternoon between Uganda and Senegal at the Pierre-Delort Stadium in Marseille.

The Zimbabwean referee will be assisted by Nicardo Pienaar and Aymen Jriji.

Zimbabwean referee Precious Pazani will be in charge of the second ranking match, between Burkina Faso and Cote d”Ivoire, this evening at the Maurice David Stadium in Aix-en-Provence.

Pazani will be assisted by Victor Ojuku and Sylvain Mané.

Scotland’s Ben Blain has been appointed to referee the clash between Kenya and Algeria at the Pierre-Delort Stadium in Marseille. Blain’s assistants will be Antony Woodthorpe and Aymen Jriji.

RUGBY AFRICA CUP SEMI-FINALS

(Kick-offs CEST time)

Kenya – Algeria

Today – Pierre-Delort Stadium, Marseille (18:00)

Referee: Ben Blain (Sco); Assistant referees: Antony Woodthorpe (Eng), Aymen Jriji (Tun); TMO: Eric Briquet Campin (Fra); Citing Commissioner: Mudiwa Mundawarara

Namibia – Zimbabwe

Today – Maurice David Stadium, Aix-en-Provence (21:00)

Referee: Ludovic Cayre (Fra); Assistant referees: Sylvain Mané (Sen), Victor Ojuku (Ken); TMO: Philippe Bonhoure (Fra); Citing Commissioner: Wejdane Limame

RANKING MATCHES

(Kick-offs CEST time)

Uganda – Senegal

Today – Pierre-Delort Stadium, Marseille (15:00)

Referee: Talent Gandiwa (Zim); Assistant referees: Nicardo Pienaar (Nam), Aymen Jriji (Tun); TMO: Eric Briquet Campin (Fra); Citing Commissioner: Mudiwa Mundawarara

Burkina Faso – Cote d’Ivoire

Wednesday – Maurice David Stadium, Aix-en-Provence (18:00)

Referee: Precious Pazani (Zim); Assistant referees: Victor Ojuku (Ken), Sylvain Mané (Sen); TMO: Philippe Bonhoure (Fra); Citing Commissioner: Wejdane Limame.