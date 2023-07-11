Zim records US$154,5m investment Q1

Zimbabwe registered US$154,5 million in foreign and local investment in the first quarter of this year, the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) has said.

The agency, which is in charge of promoting and registering investment in the country, said a total of 5095 investor licences were issued in the quarter. China, India, the UK and the US were among the top five investment source markets.

“The US$154.5 million is comprised of capital equipment from abroad of US$64,45 million, equity of US$26.86 million, loans of US$2.41 million and local assets of US$60.77 million, which includes local funds and raw materials,” ZIDA said.

It said China dominated the investor’s list, with most of its capital directed to mining, particularly the new lithium sub-sector.

In the quarter, 36 percent of all licences were issued to lithium investors for prospecting, mining and processing. The strong trend began ilast year and was expected to continue for the rest of this year and beyond.- New Ziana.