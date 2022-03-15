‘Zim ready to deepen trade ties with UAE’

President Mnangagwa and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, being led on a tour of the Zimbabwe Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, in UAE, by Commissioner-General Ambassador Mary Mubi (left) yesterday. — Picture: Tawanda Mudimu

Hatred Zenenga and Africa Moyo in DUBAI

President Mnangagwa yesterday led the Zimbabwe National Day proceedings at the Expo 2020 Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and lauded the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries that has seen a rise in trade volumes.

He said since the coming in of the Second Republic that he leads, the Government was on an “irreversible course” anchored on production, productivity and profitability across all sectors to grow the economy.

As part of the National Day commemoration procedures, Zimbabwe’s flag was raised while the national anthem was played and later there were cultural performances .

Songs of Queen Lozikeyi, a musical perforamnce, sent delegates and expo visitors into a frenzy with a polished act at the Al Wasl Plaza where the commemorations were held.

The number of expo visitors who ended up following the Zimbabwe National Day commemorations grew every minute after people were attracted by the high-profile presence of President Mnangagwa and a number of UAE top officials including Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Sheik Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In his remarks, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe and the UAE have “excellent bilateral relations” which are growing “from strength to strength”.

In 2019, the UAE supported Zimbabwe after Cyclone Idai hit Manicaland and some parts of Masvingo, while recently, the UAE assisted Harare’s Covid-19 fight with a consignment of medical drugs.

“The increase in bilateral trade volumes between our two countries is a show of the growing confidence your country has in Zimbabwe’s economy and socio-economic development thrust,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Be assured that my administration stands ready to deepen and cement our trade ties, taking advantage of the diplomatic missions recently established in our two capitals.

“This development will undoubtedly ensure a more efficient channel for consultations on matters of common interest.”

President Mnangagwa said the Expo 2020 Dubai, which is running under the theme, “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, has presented the world with a platform through which meaningful, inclusive and greater collaborations and partnerships could be forged.

The expo brought 192 countries under one roof, allowing countries and business people to exchange notes for six months.

Bringing thousands of people together through the expo against the backdrop of a global health catastrophe, Covid-19, is a reflection of collective hope and determination to build a prosperous future for all, through a world acting as one and in the spirit of multilateralism, said President Mnangagwa. “It is indeed a spectacular exposition where the world leverages on the import of unity and solidarity, while ‘connecting minds and creating a prosperous future for all’,” he said.

The Zimbabwe Pavilion is exhibiting under the theme, “Zimbabwe, the Land of Great Opportunities”, and is ironically situated in what is called ‘Opportunities District’.

President Mnangagwa then invited investors to visit, trade and invest in Zimbabwe, which remains open for business. Expo 2020 Dubai, presented the Government a platform to forge and foster strategic partnerships as well as bilateral and multilateral dialogue, while sharing innovations and trends towards attracting foreign direct investment in critical sectors for the benefit of the economy.

Added the President: “We therefore, mark Zimbabwe’s National Day at this expo today by showcasing our diverse investment ecosystem, rich culture and heritage, expressed through music, dance, paintings, sculptures and language, among other aspects.

“Zimbabwe is a land with vast untapped natural endowments offering an abundance of investment opportunities across all sectors of the economy, these include agriculture, mining, energy, tourism and infrastructure development among others.

“Since the advent of the Second Republic, my Government is on an irreversible course anchored on production, productivity and profitability across all sectors. The mantra, ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’, has inspired tremendous improvements in the ease of doing business environment in line with our determination to guarantee the safety of capital in our country,” said President Mnangagwa.

The ratification of the Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement between Zimbabwe and UAE, said the President, reinforces his Government’s respect for property rights as well as security and tenure of investment.

He added that the National Agriculture Policy Framework, the Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy, and the Mining Development Strategy, among other key policies, were a prospectus as to the business and investment possibilities.

Zimbabwe has a diverse mineral resource base, including rare earth minerals, which investors could consider exploiting, while a favourable climate and diversified agriculture present vast opportunities for investment along the agro-value chain industries and trade.

In terms of tourism, Zimbabwe offers competitive products anchored by the Victoria Falls, Great Zimbabwe, together with many wildlife species found in the Hwange and Gonarezhou national parks and at Mana Pools, the Matopo Hills and other serene areas across the country, providing huge investment opportunities in the tourism sector.

President Mnangagwa said the connectivity provided regularly by Emirates into Victoria Falls and Harare, should be harnessed to boost trade and tourism.

On his part, Sheik Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan praised the bilateral trade relations that exist between the two countries. He also thanked President Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe’s Expo 2020 Commissioner General Ambassador Mary Mubi for the country’s participation in the expo. He said it was his hope that visitors to Zimbabwe’s pavilion had been offered an opportunity to visit the Great Zimbabwe, a Unesco world heritage site.

After the formal proceedings, President Mnangagwa and his hosts toured the Zimbabwe Pavilion and later the UAE pavilion.