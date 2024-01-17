Zim reaches global agric milestones

Since the coming in of the Second Republic, agriculture has been a top priority with President Mnangagwa continuously calling for increased production and productivity.

Precious Manomano-Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE continues to demonstrate its agricultural prowess as it attained high yields in several crops topping on the African continent, and in the process shaming detractors of the Land Reform programme.

Since the coming in of the Second Republic, agriculture has been a top priority with President Mnangagwa continuously calling for increased production and productivity.

Consequently, Zimbabwe surpassed its agriculture target of US$8 billion way ahead of schedule prompting the target to be reviewed to US$13,75 by 2025.

Under the Second Republic, Zimbabwe has witnessed successive wheat production records as well as records in tobacco and maize production.

Statistics indicate that Zimbabwe is the largest grower of tobacco in Africa and is ranked sixth globally following China, India, Brazil, the United States and Indonesia.

Brazil, China and India account for over 55 percent of global tobacco production, and they are continuing to sustain their production without adding more hectarage.

Other countries in the top 10 are Indonesia, Malawi, Mozambique, Türkiye, United Republic of Tanzania and the United States.

In 2022, China, a country with a population of more than 1.3 billion and a land area of 9.597 million km², had a tobacco production of approximately 2.19 million tonnes while Zimbabwe, with a population of 16 million and land area of 390,745 km², produced 213 million tonnes in the same year.

Zimbabwe is also among the top eight wheat-producing countries in Africa and is one of the two countries on the continent, together with Ethiopia which are wheat self-sufficient and have been food secure for the past four seasons.

Last season Ethiopia produced four million tonnes of wheat to cater for its 100 million population while Zimbabwe produced 468 000 tonnes to cater for 16 million people.

Apart from that Zimbabwe has been listed among the world’s largest exporters of blueberries as the country’s revival of the agriculture sector continues to produce huge dividends with a global impact

Last year, the country’s blueberry exports grew by 85 percent, surpassing 5 000 tonnes thus earning a place in the top 15 global exporters list.

In the region Zimbabwe produced almost 2,3 million tonnes of maize last season while Zambia’s maize output was 3.3 million tonnes, but the former continues post improvements.

Because of the agriculture sector’s performances Zimbabwe is now poised to attain Vision 2030, to become an upper middle class society ahead of schedule.

As food security continues to be consolidated, Zimbabwe is now pushing to become a net exporter of agricultural produce such as wheat, tobacco, horticulture products and citrus produce among others.

The Agriculture Recovery and Growth Plan introduced in 2020 played an instrumental role in reversing negative trends in the sector as well as lifting it to where it is today.

Last tobacco growing season, Zimbabwe gained US$1,23 billion through tobacco exports after the country produced a record 297 million kg of the golden leaf compared to 203 million kg the previous season.

The Second Republic has seen to it that local farmers are supported through various schemes and ensured that private player participation increased.

President Mnangagwa has put it on the record that the Land Reform Programme is irreversible and this has been backed by success on the ground.

The Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy which ensures that land is utilised effectively to increase production has been initiated.

It is a game changer in Zimbabwe’s economy that has resulted in the positive transformation of people’s livelihoods.

New farmers have been attracted by the Second Republic’s policies and this has seen the creation of employment opportunities as well as positive contributions to the national granary.

Tobacco Farmers Union Trust president, Mr Victor Mariranyika said Zimbabwe’s agriculture sector was being ushered into a new dawn.

“Our farmers have now acquired knowledge and skills that are required to use the land productively and restore Zimbabwe to its former glory in the SADC region.

“The Government has also supported farming especially to farmers resettled under the Land Reform programme by ensuring that every ward across the country has two extension officers to impart knowledge to the new farmer.

“Before the land reform, very few former commercial farmers had formal training in agriculture and thus in the same vein, we are able to restore the country to its breadbasket status in the region,” he said.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) president Dr Shadreck Makombe said Zimbabwe’s future was undeniably bright and last season’s production was evidence of this.

“Last season was a great season because everything was in order. Farmers planted on time after getting inputs on time again. Prices of inputs were lowered to an extent that the majority could afford to buy. The season was good and we hope to have better seasons in future.”

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Professor Obert Jiri said Government is not relenting in its pursuit to grow the sector.

“We started to operationalise the Agriculture Recovery Growth Plan and we managed to score 2,7 million tonnes of maize during the 2020-2021 cropping season. We also recorded 375 000 tonnes of wheat in 2022 and scaled up to 468 000 tonnes so we are flour self-sufficient.

“The Government has also initiated public-private sector engagements to ensure its projections of maize harvests are realised,” he said.