Zim pros tee off at Mopani Zambia Open

Last year’s Zambia Masters winner, Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi, will lead the locals in the neighbouring country on the back of some good performances in the Sunshine Tour.

Takudzwa Chitsiga-Sports Reporter

THE 2024 Mopani Zambia Open will see a large contingent of Zimbabwean professional golfers going all out in the hunt for honours, when the tournament tees off this morning at Nkana Golf Club in Lusaka.

The four-day tournament has seen 13 Zimbabwean players confirming their availability. With a purse value of R2,5 million, the Sunshine Tour co-sanctioned event has drawn several top players from across the globe.

Last year’s Zambia Masters winner, Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi, will lead the locals in the neighbouring country on the back of some good performances in the Sunshine Tour.

Chinhoi managed to get his tour card after last year’s win and is the highest-ranked local player in the field he has attracted over 140 golfers.

Also making the line-up ahead of this morning’s tee-off is another Zimbabwean hopeful, Visitor Mapwanya, who recently won the Kinshasa Open in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mapwanya has been in fine form and he told the Zimpapers Sports Hub that he was looking forward to the tournament in Zambia.

“I am ready for the tournament and I hope everything will go well. I have always loved to play in Zambia, especially at Nkana which I take as my second home,” said Mapwanya.

Gweru-based Liberty Gumisa has also joined the fray. The professional believes the tournament will be tough but has promised to bring on his best.

“I am happy that I have the support of Glow Petroleum who have helped me to achieve my dream, and I can say I am ready for the Mopani Zambia Open. The field is competitive but I will play my normal game,” said Gumisa.

Seasoned campaigners Davison Elijah, Tongo Charamba, Mohamad Mandhu, and Anywhere Katembenuka will be joined by up-and-coming players like Biggie Chibvuri, Stuart Krogg, David Amm, Shaahid Mahmed, and Promise Sumbeiro.