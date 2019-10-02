Zim prisons among the best — ICRC

Munyaradzi Musiiwa Midlands Correspondent

Zimbabwe’s prisons are now regarded as some of the best in terms of inmates welfare and human rights, the International Confederation of Red Cross (ICRC) has revealed.

Speaking to journalists in Gweru last week, ICRC representative Mr Hilton Zvidzayi said Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service had implemented reforms prescribed by Red Cross in prisons during a training programme to improve the welfare of inmates.

Mr Zvidzayi said ICRC has since weaned ZPCS off its programme following full compliance by Government and prison authorities.

“Zimbabwe prisons are some of the best ones in Southern Africa. We engaged ZPS to improve on the welfare of prisoners and we are happy that we trained them and now they are on their own. We are very happy with the tremendous progress in prisons.

“We had access to every corner of prisons and we had one-on-one interviews with prisoners in the absence of prison officers or authorities. We also trained them on humanitarian law. As we speak in terms of food we have prisons such as Khami Prison which is now assisting other prisons in the country. We are happy that Zimbabwean authorities are very compliant,” he said.

Mr Zvidzayi said ICRC is also engaging Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe Defence Forces on humanitarian law and protection of civilians.