Zim political stability charms Norway

President Mnangagwa (right) receives Norwegian Prime Minister Ms Erna Solberg’s special message from her envoy Mr Arild Retvedt Øyen in Harare yesterday. — (Picture by Memory Mangombe)

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

Norway is impressed by steps being taken by Zimbabwe to promote political stability and ensure investor confidence.

This was said yesterday by the Norwegian special envoy Mr Arild Retvedt Øyen after paying a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa.

In an interview after the meeting, Mr Øyen said: “The most important thing for investors is building political stability and this is what we are seeing taking place in Zimbabwe. Investors will then follow.”

Mr Øyen said he had been sent by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg with a message to President Mnangagwa, as a follow-up to their meeting during the last African Union (AU) Summit.

“My Prime Minister met with President Mnangagwa during the last summit of the African Union and this (visit) was a follow-up. I brought a letter from him. We talked about increasing co-operation and see how we can work together. We are also looking at possible economic cooperation.

“Although Norway and Zimbabwe are in two different parts of the world, we have many common interests such as the respect of national law and the United Nations.

“We have always been very supportive to Zimbabwe and working closely with each other. There are so many areas we can work together such as in energy and agriculture,” said Mr Øyen.

Norway is looking to take advantage of the “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” mantra and grab investment opportunities in Zimbabwe in the finance, agriculture and mining, among other sectors.

In a bid to attract more investors, Government has made the maintenance of peace a primary objective considering that capital is timid.

Zimbabwe and Norway have relations that date back to the days of the liberation struggle.

The Scandanavian country supported the liberation struggle in various ways, including funding.