‘Zim poised for economic boom’

Nqobile Tshili Bulawayo Bureau

ZANU-PF yesterday said the country is poised for economic growth under the leadership of President-elect Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has a clear vision for the country.

In an interview, Zanu-PF national spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the party earned the “national crown” in the just-ended harmonised polls.

Zanu-PF presidential candidate, President Mnangagwa won the polls with 50,8 percent while the MDC-Alliance’s presidential candidate advocate Mr Nelson Chamisa got 44,3 percent of the votes in an election which had 23 candidates vying for the Presidency.

The ruling party also garnered two-thirds in National Assembly elections.

Cde Khaya Moyo said President-elect Mnangagwa had demonstrated that he has the ability to take the country to greater heights after he assumed power in November last year.

“Upon the resignation of the former President (Robert Mugabe) following well known events, a new dawn, a new dispensation and indeed a new era embraced the nation led by President ED Mnangagwa after his November 24, 2017 (inauguration),” he said.

“Since that historic day Cde ED, as he is popularly known, has led the country with meticulous precision, foresight, vision, courage and humility. He is of course a man of impeccable liberation war credentials, upright in character, principled, purposeful and a man of destiny. And his winning of the 30 July Presidential election is closed in these attributes. Zimbabwe is destined for prosperity through his wise leadership.”

He said Zanu-PF continues to create new narratives with its masses driven policies.

“The party’s eloquent history has always been on the people’s side, hence it being a people’s party. Its journey up to this moment is not a secret. It’s an open book with fascinating pages,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo said President Mnangagwa’s victory was no mean achievement.

“The revolutionary Zanu-PF party congratulates its President and First Secretary Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for being declared the winner of the 30 July 2018 harmonised elections as President-elect of the Republic of Zimbabwe,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

“Equally, his focus and servant leadership has landed the ruling party a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, garnering 145 out of the 210 seats, indeed earning a national crown. This is no mean achievement given the political landscape of Zimbabwe.”

He said the party was, however, saddened by Wednesday’s violence, which claimed the lives of six people.