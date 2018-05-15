Zim pledges support to Palestine

Elita Chikwati and Hind Siam

Government will continue to support Palestine in its struggle against Israeli occupation.

This was said by Acting Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo on Friday during a meeting with Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Taghrid Senouar who had paid him a courtesy call.

Ambassador Moyo said Zimbabwe cherished relations with Palestine and supported it in its just cause to fight Israeli occupation.

He said Zimbabwe readily appreciates Palestine’s plight as the country was once under colonial occupation until majority rule in 1980.

“Zimbabwe recognises Palestine as a State on its own and will continue to support the Palestinian cause. We will remain resolute to support a just cause and we shall not betray Palestine in this regard,” said Ambassador Moyo.

“As Zimbabweans, we have also been oppressed and so we understand the plight of the Palestinians. Palestine has also been helpful in the field of agriculture, as well as contributing to the economic growth of Zimbabwe, even when they were experiencing challenges,” he said.

Minister Khaya Moyo expressed concern over the Israeli occupation of Palestine, which the United States of America seems agreeable to.

“Jerusalem was named the capital city of Israel by the USA, and we can’t understand why, when Jerusalem is part of Palestine. There are thousands of people being killed in cold blood and the settlements are continuously expanding.

“Your struggle (Ambassador Senouar) is our struggle and victory is certain. It will come. This is the spirit we are cultivating among all friendly countries. We shall continue to promote the relations between the two states,” he said.

Ambassador Senouar said Palestine had suffered greatly at the hands of the Israel.

Today May 15, the Middle East country commemorates Nakba Day, which remembers the displacement that preceded and followed the Israeli declaration of Independence in 1948.

This is the day the United States has decided to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which is also claimed by Palestine. Over the past weeks the people of Palestine have been protesting against this move, and so far Israeli soldiers have killed 59 people and injured thousands of others.

“The movement of the US embassy to Jerusalem was condemned internationally because it is a total distortion of the legal, political and historical status of Jerusalem,” Ambassador Senouar said.

“Jerusalem is part of the Palestinian occupied land since 1967 and it is recognised as such by the international community. We are happy with the support of the international community and we are grateful to Zimbabwe for its support of Palestine and its national rights.

“With your support we will grow to bigger horizons and hopefully we will keep up the cooperation between Zimbabwe and Palestine,” she said.