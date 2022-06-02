Zim players roll on in tennis tourney

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

IT was another good day in the office for the Zimbabwean players at the Cranrid International Tennis Federation 18 & Under South Central Circuit Zim Leg 1 tournament in Bulawayo on Wednesday afternoon when they won their second-round matches.

All the four players in the boys’ singles won their matches while three players in the girls’ singles also prevailed.

This morning they were playing the singles matches and the doubles semi-finals are set for this afternoon.

Ethan Sibanda, who is the leading player among the local players in the boys singles, beat fellow countryman Malach Harry 6-1, 6-0 while another Zimbabwean player Llye Zaloumis beat another fellow countryman Clandestine Ndiringepi 6-1, 6-1.

Ronan Tashinga Mtisi beat South African Daniel Krige 6-3, 7-6. Shane Tapera completed the boys’ whitewash with a victory against South African Goran Krivolopic 6-4, 3-6, 6-0.

Only Zimbabwean Thomu Thompson lost his match. South African Yarona Molule beat Thompson 7-6, 6-4.

In the girls’ singles, top seed Tanya Midzi beat Indian Chiripal 6-1, 6-0. Another Zimbabwean Tadiwa Mauchi beat Australian Nina Kreclenberg 7-6, 6-2.

Kudzai Chapepa beat Korona Rugara 6-2, 7-5 in a Zimbabwean affair.

Ireland Lucy Hogan beat Zimbabwean Tino Chipfakacha6-3, 6-1.

Indian Aditi Gulati beat Tendai Makunike 6-3, 6-1.