Zim plans Dubai smart cities tour

Enacy Mapakame

SEVERAL Government officials and private sector representatives are expected to travel to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), next month to learn more about the smart cities concept.

This comes after President Mnangagwa recently approved the national smart cities concept in line with the country’s vision to have an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

A smart city is a location that combines physical, digital, and human systems into existing networks and services to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions for the benefit of inhabitants and companies.

The concept includes more energy-efficient buildings, integrated renewable energy sources, sustainable heating, and cooling systems, smarter urban transportation networks, upgraded water supply, and better waste disposal facilities to address the city’s economic, social and environmental challenges.

Global Renaissance Investment (GRI), which is organising the International smart cities conference from February 4 to 11 said Zimbabwe had a lot to learn from Dubai whose pioneering smart city strategy helped it to become one of the world’s “most exciting and futuristic metropolises.”

‘‘Dubai has become a pivotal hub in the global economy, offering growth and expansion opportunities for investors across strategic and future-oriented sectors in financial services, logistics, hospitality and trade as well as leading

‘‘‘Industry 4.0’ technologies, accelerating digital transformation across all sectors, industries, and smart city services in Dubai,” said GRI chief executive Ngoni Dzirutwe.

He added that Dubai has over the years invested billions of dollars in the development of high-tech, connected services designed to make the emirate one of the world’s most liveable cities and a major global hub for tourism, commerce, and trade.

In 2014, authorities launched the Smart Dubai strategy, which encompassed 100 initiatives designed to encourage collaboration between public and private sectors, covering six key focus areas – transportation, society, lifestyle, economy, government and environment.

These initiatives covered aspects from the development of autonomous transportation services to block-chain solutions deployed across sectors ranging from finance and education to research and development.

Mr Dzirutwe said local councils, investors and real estate players were being invited to be part of the tour.

“With a rapid surge in urban populations and environmental concerns, smart cities are no longer optional.

‘‘Large number of people now need to work with limited resources and any and all inefficiencies, excess or wastage need to be curbed and eliminated,” he said.

“Smart cities help optimise processes like public transport and traffic through smart mobility, resulting in energy conservation, reduced carbon emissions and reduced commute times for commuters.”

He added that smart frameworks also include revenue-generation opportunities.

Smart cities are a growing concept with new technological and logical advancements making them more effective, said Mr Dzirutwe.

“The tour and conference is also a platform to market Zimbabwe’s investment opportunities to the international community as we are expecting more than 2000 delegates to grace the event,” he said.