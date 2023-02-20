Zim, Palestine seek to deepen cooperation

President Mnangagwa in a meeting with Prime Minister of the State of Palestine Mohammad Shtayyeh who paid him a courtesy call at the Hilton Hotel, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, yesterday. — Picture: Presidential Photographer Joseph Nyadzayo

Zvamaida Murwira in Addis Ababa

President Mnangagwa yesterday met Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in Addis Ababa with the two agreeing to expand areas of cooperation.

Palestine will soon send a team of technical people to Zimbabwe who will explore areas of cooperation as the two countries seek to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa where Palestine was attending as an observer and gave solidarity message to the summit.

In an interview soon after meeting President Mnangagwa, Prime Minister Shtayyeh said their discussion centred on how to deepen and consolidate bilateral relations.

“We enjoy excellent relations with Zimbabwe. The President has been extremely warm with us as usual. We discussed fields of cooperation and different sectors. Palestine stands solid with Zimbabwe and we condemn the sanctions that have been imposed on Zimbabwe,” said PM Shtayyeh.

“Our bilateral relationship has been long standing and also we do enjoy the support of Zimbabwe on international platforms such as the United Nations and here at the African Union.

“So we are really proud and happy. We will be sending a delegation, a team of technical people, who will be helping in different fields that will support people of Zimbabwe and its leadership.”

Zimbabwe has supported the State of Palestine in its struggle against the Israeli apartheid occupation of the West Bank and Gaza since 1967.

Zimbabwe and Palestine enjoy warm bilateral relations backdating to the liberation struggle in the 1970s.