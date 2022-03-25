Zim Open moved to April

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

JUDO athletes have to wait a bit longer for the first competition of the season after the national association postponed the Zim Open Competition that had been scheduled for Saturday in Harare.

It was going to be the first competition in two years to be hosted by the Judo Association of Zimbabwe.

The tournament was scheduled to take place on Saturday at Girls High School. But it has been moved to April 2 national association needed to finalise some logistics concerning the venue.

JAZ president Smart Deke confirmed the development.

“We are now going to have our competition on the 2nd of April. The school gave us that date. So we are going to have cadets, youth and senior competition.

“All clubs are preparing for this. All the athletes are ready for these competitions and last week we also had our coaches to do the coaching courses.

“We are just starting, we need to assess our coaches and renew their CPR certificates as well and just assessing all the coaching skills again from our coaches before we dispatch them for the schools programme,” said Deke.