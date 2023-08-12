Zim on unstoppable march to prosperity: VP Chiwenga

George Maponga–Masvingo Bureau

Zimbabwe is on an unstoppable march to prosperity under the leadership of President Mnangagwa and not even desperate shenanigans by some of the country’s opposition political parties will slow down the momentum towards Vision 2030, Vice President and Zanu PF Second Secretary Cde Constantino Chiwenga has said.

Addressing thousands of ruling party supporters at Maungwa High School in Gutu South yesterday during a campaign rally to drum up support for the revolutionary party ahead of the August 23 elections, VP Chiwenga said the Second Republic under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa had made tremendous gains in developing the economy to make sure the country became an empowered upper middle income economy by 2030.

He said it was disturbing to note that the opposition, especially the CCC led by Mr Nelson Chamisa, continued to brazenly attempt to sabotage and derail the economy to blemish the good work being done by the Zanu PF government under the ‘“leaving no one and no place behind’’ philosophy.

VP Chiwenga vowed that nothing will deflate the zeal and commitment by the Second Republic to engender a prosperous Zimbabwe for all, noting that signature projects in spheres like infrastructural development, agriculture and energy showed the country was on an irreversible path to prosperity.

“Our President has been saying,’’Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo’’ and indeed no one will develop Zimbabwe for us except ourselves and I am very happy that under the leadership of President Mnangagwa the country is firmly on course to prosperity,” he said.

“We are now able to produce food for our needs and even considering exports, thanks to our Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme and that self sufficiency in food should be commended.

‘’Of course, we hear that there are those who say tinodira jecha (we sabotage the economy) but this time we are not going to let that happen because the country is developing and reaching new milestones everyday, tinogura ruoko irworwo runodira jecha racho (we get rid of the hand that wants to sabotage the economy).

“Zimbabwe is on the road to prosperity and that will not be reversed.’’

VP Chiwenga said it was ill-advised for the opposition to refuse to accept election results every time Zanu PF romped to victory, equating that to selfishness and immaturity.

“If you (opposition) don’t want to respect the will of the people then who do you want to respect?,” he said.

VP Chiwenga said unity, love, respect, peace and harmony were hallmarks of a progressive society, saying Zimbabweans should work in unison and bound by allegiance to the flag.

He disclosed that a lot of groundwork had been covered to improve the living standards of Zimbabweans with various signature projects having been completed to change people’s lives and grow the economy.

In the health sector, VP Chiwenga said, President Mnangagwa this week commissioned medical equipment to transform the health sector comprising new x- rays, dental machines and even ambulances.

A Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) centre was also commissioned by President Mnangagwa, with VP Chiwenga disclosing that equipment such as dental machines would be distributed to district hospitals around Zimbabwe to improve access to health.

“We also want to decentralise medical drugs distribution so that its easier to replenish stocks across Zimbabwe and we are already in the process and here in Masvingo province we have completed building a huge Natpharm warehouse that will be commissioned by the President soon after elections,” said VP Chiwenga.

He said Zimbabweans should overwhelmingly vote for President Mnangangwa and Zanu PF for steering the country towards becoming an upper middle income society, with investments in areas like power generation now paying dividends.

He said the completion of Hwange Unit 7 and 8 expansion project had eradicated load shedding, with Masvingo province also home to a mini hydro power plant that is nearing completion at Lake Mutirikwi and will produce 5MW.

A similar project is due for take-off at Tugwi-Mukosi Dam.

VP Chiwenga said government had also scored big in road rehabilitation to speed up movement of goods and humans in line with Vision 2030, noting that in Gutu district, more resources would be pumped to complete tarring of roads such as Gutu-Kurai and Gutu-Buhera.

The Second Republic also planned to create a greenbelt using Lake Mutirikwi water east of Masvingo city, while Munjanganga and Matezva dams irrigation projects in Gutu district were also in the pipeline.

He said President Mnangagwa deserved credit for working tirelessly to uplift the lives of people, especially those in rural areas.

VP Chiwenga singled out projects such as the Presidential Poultry Scheme, Goat Pass-On scheme for pivoting rural areas towards production hubs as Zimbabwe seeks to optimise its agricultural potential.

Turning to Gutu, VP Chiwenga reminded people in the district of the need to uphold the legacy of several liberation war luminaries who hailed from the area.

He singled out the iconic late Vice President Dr Simon Muzenda and other national heroes like the late Masvingo State Minister Shuvai Mahofa, saying the only way to uphold their legacy was to overwhelmingly vote for President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF on August 23.

VP Chiwenga took time to be introduced to ruling party candidates in the forthcoming elections from Gutu district led by Gutu South candidate Cde Pupurai Togarepi.

In his address at the campaign rally, Zanu PF Secretary for Economic Affairs Lieutenant General (Retired) Engelbert Rugeje said the Second Republic deserved commendation for walking the talk to engender socio-economic development in Zimbabwe in line with Vision 2030.

Zanu PF Secretary for Security Cde Lovemore Matuke said the ruling party was united in Masvingo and was confident of a clean sweep in the August 23 elections because of the good work done by President Mnangagwa and the Second Republic to pivot Zimbabwe towards becoming an upper middle income economy.

The rally was attended by senior ruling party officials in Masvingo, including party provincial chair Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa, Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Ezra Chadzamira and others.