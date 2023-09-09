‘Zim on unstoppable development course’

President Mnangagwa admires cooking oil produced at the University of Zimbabwe VN (Vaka Nyika) Agro (Private) Limited plant during the Commissioning of Industrial Processing and Production plants at the University Agro -Industry Park and innovation Hub Start -Up ,and launch of the Nu-Gold products range in Harare yesterday. Looking on are Vice President Constantino Chiwenga (right) Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira (second from right), University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Mapfumo (left) and other delegates.— Picture: Joseph Manditswara.

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe is on an unstoppable course in pursuit of improving the livelihoods of its people and will stop at nothing until that is achieved, President Mnangagwa has said.

The Second Republic has been on a drive now for five years to create accelerating economic growth and ensure that all Zimbabweans can participate in and share the rewards of this growth by instituting people-oriented policies and programmes that resonate with the general citizenry.

Speaking at the commissioning of processing and production plants at the University of Zimbabwe’s Agro Industrial Park and Innovation Hub start up, as well as the launch of the Nu Gold product range in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was making notable strides in its modernisation and industrialisation agenda.

The President said the increase in products being manufactured at the country’s institutions of higher learning was further testament that truly “nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”.

He charged the higher education sector to lead in asserting the country as a knowledge driven and innovation led economy.

President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic initiated policies continued to bear fruit as evidenced by the increased production and value addition of produce.

“The commissioning of these four initiatives: the Bread and Confectionery Production Plant, the Edible Oil Production Plant, the Stock Feed Manufacturing Plant and the Puff Production Plant are the fruits of my Government’’s heritage-based Education 5.0 Philosophy.

“The establishment of these plants and the launch of Nu-Gold products are consistent with my Government’’s priorities as espoused in the National Development Strategy.

“This initiative will also go a long way towards the realisation of food and nutrition security, employment and wealth creation that leaves no one and no place behind,” he said.

While outlining some of the milestones reached under the Second Republic’s leadership, President Mnangagwa said Government would continue supporting and capacitating the education sector.

The President is taken on a tour of the University of Zimbabwe Puff Production Industrial Plant of Future Foods before its commissioning after the institution’s 42nd graduation ceremony yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

“It is commendable that the Puff Production Plant we are commissioning today is the brainchild of the graduate innovator and start-up programme of the university’s Innovation Hub. Well done.

“I urge all other institutions of higher learning to continue nurturing our talented young girls and boys to ensure that our nation reaps the benefits of a vibrant innovation ecosystem.

“On its part, my Government is funding the Future Grains for Africa Programme, here at the University of Zimbabwe. This has been strategically introduced to promote the production and consumption of traditional grains that include Rukweza-Zviyo, Mhunga and Mapfunde.

“The young lady, who is CEO of Future Foods (Pvt) Ltd, is testimony to the success of the programme. The launch of the Nu-Gold Brand product range to be produced and commercialised through VN Agro is another milestone achievement,” he said.

President Mnangagwa commended the country’s tertiary institutions saying because of their efforts, Zimbabwe was building new industries, businesses and a crop of new entrepreneurs.

“Further, the Future Grains for Africa Programme should begin to gradually see our farmers across the country producing more highly nutritious and well packaged traditional crops.

“As I conclude, I once again congratulate the Ministry responsible for Higher Education as well the Vice-Chancellor Professor Mapfumo, your executive, the University of Zimbabwe Council and entire university community for working together towards the achievement of our national strategic development goals.

“I applaud the fact that these plants were installed with the participation of University students and staff from various faculties and departments. Congratulations to you all. The skills and synergies being developed in this regard must continue to be harnessed to accelerate the establishment of rural industry systems,” he said.

The increase in the manufacturing of locally produced products was encouraging and would go a long way in not only increasing competition but stabilising prices of goods.

“I am informed that the Bread and Confectionery Production Plant, which allows for the substitution of wheat with sweet potato results in a reduction in wheat flour requirements.

“The production of bread to cater for the daily consumption of University of Zimbabwe students in residences as well as surpluses for the market, is a welcome development.

“This will not only help stabilise the price of bread on the market, but also stimulate the development of new businesses along the sweet potato and wheat value chains.

“The Edible Oil and Stock Feed Production Plants are closely linked in their operation, with the edible oil plant producing cooking oil and soya meal as well as soaps,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said it was important that backward and forward linkages are created to boost provincial economies.

He urged institutions of higher learning to continue nurturing the youth so that they added meaningfully to the country’s growth and development.

“Backward and forward linkages with farmers and stakeholders remain critical for the viability of these projects. These plants should drive the value chains for different commodities, including sweet potato, soya bean, sunflower, wheat, maize and Irish potato, in the country.

“I, therefore, urge the University and VN Agro (Pvt) Ltd to support out-grower schemes to guarantee reliable supplies of raw materials. Equally, the Ministry responsible for Agriculture as well as institutions such as the Agricultural Marketing Authority are called upon to work with the University of Zimbabwe for the success of this initiative.

“These factories and business units should also sharpen the institution’’s research, innovation, industrialisation and business models. Do not shy away from casting your nets wider by recruiting other experienced practitioners in these fields who are presently in industry,” charged the President.

Earlier on, President Mnangagwa commissioned Puff Production Industrial plant at the UZ campus that manufactures snacks for children from traditional grains such as sorghum, rapoko and millet.