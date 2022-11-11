Zim Ninja Academy to honour members

Sports Reporter

THE Zim Ninja academy is on Saturday set to honour its members for their achievements throughout the year.

Zim Ninja Academy founder, Wilfred Mashaya said their members will also receive the medals they won in various virtual competitions they participated in this year.

The awards ceremony will be held at Wood Club, Longcheng in Harare.

“Zim Ninja Academy shall be hosting the Zim Ninja Academy Awards 2022 in honour of achievements of its members and also giving its members the medals they won around the world in virtual competitions,” said Mashaya.

The academy will also present certificates of appreciation to various stakeholders for their contributions and support to the academy.

Zim Ninja Awards Categories

Best Student of the Year

Female Student of the Year

Male Student of the Year

Best Junior Student of the Year

Junior Female Student of the Year

Technical Director of the Year

Best Coordinator of the Year

Marketing Manager of the Year

Best Upcoming Female Student of the Year

Best Upcoming Male Student of the Year

Most Improved Male Student

Most Improved Female Student

Most Promising Male Student

Most Spirited Female Student

Hard Working Student of the Year

Loyal Student of the Year

Youngest Student of the Year

Most Spirited Male Student

Most Promising Female Student of the Year

Girl Child Supporter of the Year