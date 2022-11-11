Zim Ninja Academy to honour members

The Herald
Sports Reporter
THE Zim Ninja academy is on Saturday set to honour its members for their achievements throughout the year.
Zim Ninja Academy founder, Wilfred Mashaya said their members will also receive the medals they won in various virtual competitions they participated in this year.
The awards ceremony will be held at Wood Club, Longcheng in Harare.
“Zim Ninja Academy shall be hosting the Zim Ninja Academy Awards 2022 in honour of achievements of its members and also giving its members the medals they won around the world in virtual competitions,” said Mashaya.
The academy will also present certificates of appreciation to various stakeholders for their contributions and support to the academy.
Zim Ninja Awards Categories
Best Student of the Year
Female Student of the Year
Male Student of the Year
Best Junior Student of the Year
Junior Female Student of the Year
Technical Director of the Year
Best Coordinator of the Year
Marketing Manager of the Year
Best Upcoming Female Student of the Year
Best Upcoming Male Student of the Year
Most Improved Male Student
Most Improved Female Student
Most Promising Male Student
Most Spirited Female Student
Hard Working Student of the Year
Loyal Student of the Year
Youngest Student of the Year
Most Spirited Male Student
Most Promising Female Student of the Year
Girl Child Supporter of the Year