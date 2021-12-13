Zim Ninja Academy picks 24 medals in Mediterranean Champs

Ellina Mhlanga

Sports Reporter

ZIM Ninja Academy continues to shine after they won 24 medals on Sunday in the Mediterranean Open Online Championships 2021.

The martial arts tournament was hosted by the Mediterranean Karate Alliance (MKA) Organisation of the European country-Malta.

Participants in the championships sent their videos of katas in different categories to MKA for adjudication by a panel of renowned judges.

And the academy had 16 athletes taking part in the event that attracted 301 competitors from 33 countries.

The team participated in both traditional and weapon katas.

Wilfred Mashaya was in charge of the team with the help of his technical director Shylock Nevanji.

They won 12 gold medals, three silver and nine bronze medals.

Vincent Fambira led the way, winning three gold medals while Mashaya and his son Wilfred Jnr picked two gold medals each. Fredson Mhondiwa also picked two gold medals.

Mitchell Rudanda Machingura, Tinokudzaishe Hondo and Nigel Dutiro Melchizedek Zerah, picked a gold medal each.

Other countries that were part of the event are Russia, Nepal, South Africa, Nigeria, Brazil, Italy, France, Switzerland, England, India, Morocco, Spain, USA, Egypt, Poland, Scotland, Mexico, Pakistan, Ireland, Uzbekistan, Argentina, Slovakia, Gambia, Tunisia, Brazil and the host Malta.