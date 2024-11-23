Zim Nationals contest starts

Takudzwa Chitsiga, Zimpapers Sports Hub

BATTLE lines have been drawn for today’s Zimbabwe Nationals (formerly the Mr and Ms Zimbabwe) contest with several athletes confirming their availability for the occasion set for this evening at 7Arts Theatre in the capital.

The NFZBF will host the Zimbabwe Nationals, the final event of the calendar.

At least US$11 500 is up for grabs for the winners with the overall winner set to walk away US$3 000 richer.

The battle will be tough in the men’s physique category where South Africa based Tatenda Mwakiwa battle it out with Blessing “CC Banks” Sithole, among others.

Sithole a former Arnold Classic winner will have to compete with a confident Mwakiwa, who is coming home for his first ever Zimbabwe Nationals.

The Borrowdale Racecourse based Sithole dominated the category for years and is confident he will return to his best after losing the last two editions to David Fredrick Grant Weier.

“I am hopeful and I will do the talking on the stage tomorrow. I believe I have done enough in terms of preparations ahead of this year’s contest. I have been in the game for sometime and I hope I will use my experience to reclaim my top spot.

“I know there will be great competition, but I am looking forward to a good outing,” said Sithole.

Cape Town-based Mwakiwa has challenged all in the men’s physique category to be at their best as he wants to return to South Africa with an accolade.

“I think I am ready for the challenge and I am grateful that I have an opportunity to contest in my motherland for the first time.

“I had come home for a short leave and realised that there is such a big contest and as someone who is always in the gym I decided to give it a go.

“I think I had a long break after I last took to the podium in October last year, but once a competitor always a competitor, so I am very confident,” said Mwakiwa.

To improve on the competition, NFZBF have brought on board veteran International Federation of Bodybuilding (IFBB) Elite Professional Judge, Ellmari Wroe who has been judging shows for 32 years will be the Chief Judge.

To complement Wroe will be seasoned judge Wendy Hastings, who has over 20 years of experience will be the anchor judge.

The Zimbabwe Nationals will see the resumption of the rivalry between top athletes like two-time National light heavyweight bodybuilding champion and 2022 Harare Classic bodybuilding champion, Edward “Gearbox” Mutero, Nigel “Spartan” Maphosa and three time Harare Classic champion Gideon “The Stomp” Teguru battling it out.

This is arguably the toughest local open bodybuilding contest since Champion Mbewe, Isaac Chimuchenga, Vincent Kandiyero and Victor Hungwe battled for glory at 2013 Musclemania.

Among the new and old sponsors are Chipaz Promotions, Radiator Kings, Nexas Gas and Equipment, Muscle Milling, Macmilan, Whismas Logistics, Debtors of Love, Mervyns Electronics, AG Petroleum, Kingsport Investments, The Luxe Spar, Faith Cakes and Snakes, Mazuda Spares, Clare Soft Hygiene, Guard Alert and Crystal Candy.

They have all made pledges in cash or kind.

Registration officially opens this morning at the venue and the contest will start at 4pm.