Zim, Namibia warm-up game abandoned

Gerhard Erasmus of Namibia (left) speaks with Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza during the indoor practice session at the Junction Oval after the T20 World Cup warm-up match between the two sides was abandoned due to rain

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

THE ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup warm-up match between Zimbabwe and Namibia that had been scheduled for the Junction Oval in Melbourne earlier today has been called off without a ball being bowled due to rain.

The Chevrons, who lost to Sri-Lanka by 33 runs in their first official warm-up game on Tuesday, ended up having an indoor practice session as part of their preparations for the upcoming event.

Zimbabwe are set to shift base to Horbat, Tasmania, where they get their T20 World Cup campaign underway against Ireland in Group B next Monday.

They will take on the West Indies two days later and then round off their first-round action against Scotland next week Friday.

The top two teams from Group B will join the Super 12 stage, along with the top two teams from Group A which features Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands and Namibia.

Eight teams have a bye in the first round, and these include hosts and defending champions Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

Zimbabwe are returning to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after missing last year’s event in the UAE and Oman.