Zim, Namibia ties set for new heights

Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s Ambassador-Designate to Namibia has said her mission to Windhoek is to deepen ties between the two sister Republics.

Yesterday, Ms Melody Chaurura paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare before embarking on her tour of duty.

Addressing journalists on her mission, Ambassador Chaurura said she will focus on economic co-operation, the thrust that has characterised the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa where the economy comes first.

‘‘I feel very much honoured to be given this honour to serve as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Namibia. I look forward to broadening and deepening existing bilateral relations between the two countries, both from a diplomatic perspective and broader economic co-operation.’’

Zimbabwe and Namibia enjoy cordial relations in various spheres including economic, political and media development.

Ambassador Chaurura is a former Counsellor at the Zimbabwean Embassy in Sweden and Consular General at the country’s Embassy in South Africa.