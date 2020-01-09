Zim names provisional squad for Sri Lanka Test series

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket have named a 25-member provisional squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

The training squad includes nine uncapped players, among them Mountaineers opening batsman Kevin Kasuza and his Rangers counterpart Brian Mudzinganyama who have been rewarded for their Logan Cup form.

All-rounder Sean Williams, who was named the new Test captain this week, will lead the team.

The players are expected to begin camp in Harare on Thursday.

The first Test is scheduled for 19-23 January, with the second match set for 27-31 January.

Both matches will be played at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe Provisional Test Squad:

Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza Butt, Regis Chakabva, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, William Mashinge, Prince Masvaure, Brandon Mavuta, Peter Joseph Moor, Brian Mudzinganyama, Tapiwa Mufudza, Carl Mumba, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma, Sean Williams.