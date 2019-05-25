Zim, Mozambican leaders meet

Farirai Machivenyika in Sandton, South Africa

President Mnangagwa last night met his Mozambican counterpart, President Filipe Nyusi, and discussed the forthcoming summit between the United States of America and African states to be hosted by the country’s neighbour next month, among other bilateral issues.

The two leaders are here for the inauguration of South Africa’s President-elect, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, today.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo said Zimbabwe and Mozambique shared a historical close relationship.

“As you are aware, there are issues going on and Mozambique are going to have elections in October and at that time Zimbabwe will be the chair of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

“Besides that, in June this year from about the 17th to about the 20th we are expecting that there’s going to be a USA/Africa Economic Summit which is going to be hosted by Mozambique and this where the Americans are going to throw in a lifeline of US$60 billion,” he said. Asked if Zimbabwe would attend the meeting, Minister Moyo said: “Definitely, there’s no way that a country in the region would not be invited to a summit called Africa.”