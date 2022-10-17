Zim moves towards wheat self-sufficiency

Sharon Shayanewako Herald Correspondent

Zimbabwe is pursuing import substitution measures and wants to ensure adequate wheat supply from domestic production in the wake of geo-political disturbances in Eastern Europe.

The country has this year put 80 000 hectares under wheat planted nationwide with Mashonaland Central Province accounting for 14 000 hectares.

Mashonaland Central provincial agronomist Mr Bernard Torevasei said import substitution was in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and one of the major areas of focus was achieving wheat self-sufficiency in Zimbabwe.

He said this at a wheat field day at Plot 7, Sachel Farm in Glendale Mazowe district which ran under the theme, “Bounce back better”.

The farm is owned by senior Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services official Mr George Chisoko.

Mr Torevasei said geo-political instabilities in Eastern Europe, from which Zimbabwe imports some of its wheat, were a stumbling block hence local production was essential.

“The country is facing a challenge of geo-political instabilities such as the Russia-Ukraine war which is deterring the importation of wheat so as a country, we should produce our own wheat so that we are self-sufficient.

“Farmers should plant on time, apply chemicals on time and all the basic tenets of agriculture should be adhered to with passion.

“As Mashonaland Central Province, we have been helped by programmes such as CBZ, AFC and the Presidential Inputs Scheme which all helped us to produce wheat. We targeted close to 15 000 hectares of wheat this year and we have a future plan of increasing our hectarage,” he said.

Veld fires were a major problem to wheat farmers making it necessary to create fireguards.

“We encourage our wheat farmers to secure their fields with fireguards because right now the veld fires are now increasing. We want to make sure that farmers get their maximum returns and they should put all their efforts in making fireguards,” said Mr Torevasei.

Farm manager Mrs Junior Makiwa-Chisoko said: “We have planted 28 hectares of wheat and we expect to harvest at least six tonnes per hectare.

“We expect to harvest our wheat in mid-November. We get water to irrigate our wheat from Nyamavanga Dam and now our focus is on the harvesting. This production is part of our contribution to NDS1. As you know, food security and nutrition is a cluster under NDS1.

“His Excellency President Mnangagwa has enabled us to be highly-productive through the various programmes like Command Agriculture, Pfumvudza, Presidential Input Scheme and not forgeting the role of banks such as AFC, CBZ (Agro Yield) and others,” she said.

Glendale Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depot manager Mrs Milliet Makumbe said they were ready to receive wheat from farmers.

“When farmers bring their wheat to GMB, we expect moisture content of 12,5 percent. Some farmers bring their wheat with high moisture content resulting in them being turned away. This increases transport costs and some of them are left with no profits.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe expects to reach wheat self-sufficiency with a harvest of 380 000 tonnes nationwide.

Zimbabwe requires about 360 000 tonnes of wheat annually and the expected harvest of 380 000 tonnes should generate a surplus of about 20 000 tonnes.

Wheat is the second most important food security crop after maize.

The estimated monthly wheat requirement stands at 30 000 tonnes, translating to about 360 000 tonnes of the annual requirement for soft wheat.

The attainment of soft wheat self-sufficiency is premised on Government’s agricultural transformation anchored on active private and public sector participation.

The private sector should at least contribute 40 percent of the production of their raw material requirements in line with Government policy and the target was met this year.