Zim modernizing health infrastructure

President Mnangagwa addresses the High Level Meeting on “Progress Towards Universal Health Coverage

Hatred Zenenga in New York, United States

The country is modernizing its health infrastructure by availing state-of-the-art, fit-for-purpose health facilities with appropriate diagnostic and treatment equipment, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President said this while addressing a High Level Meeting on “Progress Towards Universal Health Coverage.”

“We are modernizing our health infrastructure by availing state-of-the-art, fit-for-purpose health facilities with appropriate diagnostic and treatment equipment.

“My government has scaled up research and development-oriented Innovation Hubs to foster localised diagnostic and treatment solutions,” he said.

The President also said that his Government has made progress in implementing an integrated health management system.

“In this digital age, we have implemented an integrated health management system while bottlenecks in the sector are being addressed through continuous training programmes in line with our new Comprehensive Health Sector Strategy.”