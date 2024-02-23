Zim model shines at Miss World 2024 preliminaries

Arts Reporter

First runner-up, Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023, Nokutenda Marumbwa is on cloud nine after she emerged in the top five at the Miss World Head to Head challenge in India.

Nokutenda who left the country earlier this week ahead of the pageant to be held on March 9 in India has been selected to represent Zimbabwe at the prestigious pageant.

She won a book entitled, “Swallowing the Sun,” by judge Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri.

The other four countries that made it into the top five include Lebanon, England, Botswana, and Nigeria.

However, the Head to Head challenge is an important part of the Miss World competition because it’s the first chance each contestant gets to have their voices heard by viewers tuning in from all across the globe.

This challenge also gives preparation for the final night if or when the contestants have to answer their final question.

Reigning Miss World 2022 is Karolina Bielawska from Poland.