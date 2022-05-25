Zim media executives in Turkey for media summit

Some of the delegates attending the Türkiye-Africa Media Summit.

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwean media executives are part of officials from 45 countries meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, to discuss ways of improving media coverage between the European country and the African continent.

The Türkiye-Africa Media Summit has brought together over 100 media executives, journalists and other opinion makers from Africa and representatives from Türkiye’s official institutions, non-governmental organisations, think-tanks, media, and the private sector.

The summit was opened by Turkey’s director of communications, Professor Fahrettin Altima, who spoke about the country’s perspective on its relations with Africa, recent developments in journalism and global challenges.

Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Turkey, Alfred Mutiwazuka, said Zimbabwe’s relations with Turkey had been growing in various areas including trade, economic investment, education, and transport among other areas.

Zimbabwe is being represented by media executives from Zimpapers, ZBC, Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe and Alpha Media Holdings.