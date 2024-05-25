Zim launches MSP, joins five other countries

Ashton Mutyavaviri

ZIMBABWE has become the fifth African country alongside Kenya, Uganda, Cameroon and Nigeria to launch a multi-stakeholder platform (MSP) to enhance livestock feed and fodder production and counter feed shortages caused by climate change problems.

Stakeholders in the livestock sector held the Resilience African Feed and Fodder (RAFF) project workshop in Harare on Monday to discuss sector challenges and launch MSP. It was running under the theme: ‘Set up of country-specific feed and fodder multi-stakeholder platform in Zimbabwe.’

The African Union team for RAFF project from Uganda, Somalia, Cameroon and Kenya attended the workshop.

Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Davis Marapira officiated at the event where he stressed the importance of the RAFF project in building resilience and reducing livestock deaths caused by hunger.

“This initiative aligns with Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and the Livestock Recovery and Growth Plan (LRGP), which aim to address low production, productivity and market competitiveness in the livestock sector,” said Dep Min Marapira.

The feed and fodder sector is critical to Zimbabwe’s agriculture and livestock economy with dairy farming being a significant contributor to the country’s agricultural gross domestic product (GDP). Cattle alone contribute between 35 and 38 percent to the agricultural GDP.

Zimbabwe is currently focusing on three main agricultural priorities: improving fodder availability, enhancing dairy farming practices and supporting smallholder farmers. These efforts are aimed at creating a more resilient and productive agriculture sector, ensuring food security, increasing rural incomes and promoting sustainable agricultural development.

The country produces various types of fodder, including grass hay, maize silage, wheat straw, and Lucerne, which are crucial for maintaining livestock health and productivity, especially during the dry season when natural pastures are insufficient.

Dep Min Marapira highlighted the significant role of the livestock sector in Zimbabwe’s economy, particularly the contribution of cattle to the agricultural GDP.

“Livestock and livestock products such as meat, milk, eggs, hides and manure support rural livelihoods and serve as strategic household investments. Small ruminants and poultry also provide essential safety nets during droughts,” he said.

The Government has implemented strategies to respond to challenges such as insufficient feed, poor animal health, limited market access and financial constraints.

Initiatives under the LRGP, including the Presidential Silage Scheme and the Presidential Legume Pasture Programme, have been put in place. The Presidential Borehole Drilling Programme is there to ensure reliable water supplies for livestock.

To improve fodder availability and mitigate the impact of droughts on livestock, the Government has launched the Presidential Silage Scheme and established fodder banks. The Hay Baling programme involves baling hay in areas with high rainfall and transporting it to drought-prone regions. These initiatives aim to ensure a consistent feed supply for livestock.

Programmes such as the Presidential Legume Pasture Programme and the construction of water troughs at functional boreholes are part of Zimbabwe’s efforts to enhance livestock nutrition and water access through rural development programmes.

These programmes contribute to improved fodder production and utilisation.

Improved forage technologies present numerous business opportunities for Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector. These advancements can greatly improve the feed and fodder availability for livestock farmers.

There is growing demand for quality forage in Zimbabwe, creating a significant market opportunity. Farmers and entrepreneurs can produce and market high-quality forage to capitalise on this demand. The increasing adoption of improved forage varieties by farmers is driving the market for both raw and processed forage products.

He observed that the forage industry in Zimbabwe had many opportunities for entrepreneurs.

“By focusing on climate-smart forage varieties, commercial seed production, reinforcement of veld/rangelands, hay production and silage production, businesses can meet the growing demand for high-quality forage and contribute to the sustainability of livestock farming,” he added.

Silage production is an effective method of preserving forage and maintaining its nutritional quality, particularly in semi-arid regions prone to droughts.

The sector requires significant investment in research and development to ensure the availability of quality seeds that cater to diverse climatic zones within the country.

Reinforcing and rehabilitating rangelands with improved forage legumes or grasses is essential for sustainable livestock farming. The practice enhances soil fertility and provides high-quality grazing material, improving livestock health and productivity.