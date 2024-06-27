Zim, Korean creatives combine forces

An exhibition dubbed “Weave Fortune” will open at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe next week to mark 30 years of bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and South Korea.

Arts Reporter

A WEEK-LONG exhibition dubbed “Weave Fortune” will open at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe next week to mark 30 years of bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and South Korea.

Running from July 4 to 9, the exhibition is being organised by Just Project.

The waste management project creates designs through collaboration with designers from across the world.

Just Project, Cueclyp, Gongyega and Unrollsurface will represent the South Korean practitioners, while Patch Zimbabwe, Paper Pieces, Vanhu Vamwe and Krafted Ink will represent local designers.