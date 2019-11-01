Zim, Korea toast 25 years’ ties with music

Godwin Muzari Arts and Lifestyle Editor

Zimbabwe and Korea will celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relations at the “2019 Friendship Concert” that will be hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea at Reps Theatre in Harare tonight.

The 25th anniversary of Zimbabwe-Korea relations falls on November 18 and the concert is meant to celebrate growing ties between the two countries. Korean music ensemble Jeong-Ga-Ak-Hoe will have joint performances with local musicians, including Hope Masike, at the event. Jeong-Ga-Ak-Hoe will demonstrate the beauty of Korean traditional music, which is reinterpreted in a modern way that resonates with today’s world.

Jeong-Ga-Ak-Hoe will also exhibit cultural relations between the two countries by performing the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi’s song “Neria”.

The performance of “Neria” will showcase the harmony between Korean and Zimbabwean instruments.

Republic of Korea Ambassador to Zimbabwe His Excellency Mr Cho Jaichel said the concert would be a positive momentum in advancement of diplomatic relations.

“2019 is a very special year for our two countries as it is the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic ties”, he said. “To strengthen the friendship, I hope this happy anniversary will be a positive momentum towards continuous advancement of Korea-Zimbabwe relations. This 2019 Friendship Concert is an excellent chance to foster the mutual understanding and friendship between our people. My embassy and I will do our best to foster more exchanges and connect our two countries.”

In a statement, the Korean Embassy highlighted some of the events and platforms that have enhanced social ties between the two countries.

“This year, three Korean TV dramas were screened on ZBCTV every week and received much love from many Zimbabwean fans. Preliminary of K-POP World Festival was also held here in Zimbabwe last year. Korean people’s interest in Zimbabwe is also on the rise.

“Last year alone, more than 33 000 Korean tourists visited Zimbabwe. There are more than eight Shona sculpture galleries in Korea and the galleries present the beauty of Zimbabwean art to many Koreans.

“The friendship between the two countries is deepening through people to people cultural exchanges and visits.”