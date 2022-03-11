Zim, Kenya eliminate trade tariffs

Political Editor

ZIMBABWE and Kenya have agreed to eliminate trade tariffs to enhance trade between the two countries while the existing free visa regime will see visitors getting passes on points of entry for a duration of 90 days.

This is part of a raft of agreements that were reached during President Mnangagwa’s State visit to Kenya preceded by the Zimbabwe-Kenya Joint Permanent Commission on Co-operation (JPCC).

The JPCC saw the two countries signing seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) that are designed to strengthen relations between the two countries.

In a communique published after the State visit, which was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Fredrick Shava and the Kenyan Cabinet Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Raychelle Omamo, the two countries committed to supporting each other on various platforms.

The two leaders noted that there were ongoing discussions to conclude bilateral instruments in other areas. Specifically, they directed the ministers responsible for transport to expedite negotiations on the review of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA), in readiness for signing by April 28, 2022.

“Kenya and Zimbabwe operate on a visa-free regime, and to further enhance the ease of movement of people between the two countries, the two leaders agreed that the duration of the visitor’s passes issued at the points of entry for their respective countries would be on a reciprocal basis for 90 days and renewable for a similar period,” reads the communique in part.

“On the promotion of trade and economic co-operation, the two Presidents committed their respective governments to the elimination of tariff and non-tariff trade barriers in compliance with international trade principles and laws, to increase the bilateral trade volumes. In this regard, they directed the ministers responsible for Agriculture and Trade to explore modalities for enhancing trade between the two countries, including by exploiting the opportunities presented under the AFCFTA and COMESA Treaties to which both countries are parties.

“They also encouraged the private sector to explore and benefit from the pro-business policies adopted by both countries”.

Tackling health matters, the two leaders also discussed the latest developments around the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They called for global co-operation and concerted action on vaccine supply and access. They also agreed to work closely to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus and other pandemic diseases in the two countries and Africa in general.”

With regards to the security situation in Africa, the two leaders underscored the need to maintain peace, security and stability within the continent. They affirmed commitment to uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States, and to reject unconstitutional changes of government as well as interference in domestic political processes of African countries by external forces.

“The two leaders affirmed the principled positions of their respective countries in rejecting the imposition of unilateral coercive measures on African countries. In this regard, President Kenyatta reaffirmed Kenya’s full support to the African position that the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe should be unconditionally lifted forthwith as they are an impediment to the implementation of Zimbabwe’s National Development Agenda.

“President Mnangagwa expressed appreciation to Kenya for this gesture of solidarity and friendship. In addition, President Kenyatta noted the application by Zimbabwe to re-join the Commonwealth and reiterated Kenya’s firm support for Zimbabwe’s application.”

On the international front, the leaders underscored the need for continuing consultations to build partnerships in multilateral fora to ensure the agenda of the South is prioritised. They emphasised the need for the reform of the United Nations and other multilateral organisations to make them more representative, accountable, effective and responsive to the geopolitical realities.

“With regards to Climate Change and Global Environmental Governance, the two Presidents affirmed their commitment to the Paris Agreement and other Multilateral Environment Agreements (MEAS), and called for all State parties to honour their obligations on the sustainable management of natural resources and ecosystems.

“To this end, President Mnangagwa congratulated Kenya for successfully hosting the 5th Session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA 5.2) held in Nairobi from February 28 to March 2, 2022, which adopted 14 resolutions aimed at strengthening actions for nature to achieve the SDGS, including the resolution on the development of a legally binding global instrument to end plastic pollution by 2024.”

Going forward, Zimbabwe and Kenya agreed to support each other’s candidatures at the continental and international levels.

Turning to sports, the two leaders expressed concern with FIFA’s decision to suspend international football activities in the two countries. They called for reforms and urged FIFA to work with governments, who are critical stakeholders in the nurturing and promotion of football activities. The two leaders also advocated the incorporation of national laws into national football federations governance to ensure transparency, eliminate corruption and promote the growth of football on the continent.

The President was welcomed at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by his deputy Vice President Chiwenga, Defence and War Veterans Minster Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe, Service Chiefs, Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana and senior Government officials.