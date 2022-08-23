Zim karate kid seeks sponsorship to perform at World Championships

Grace Chongoma Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE karate kid Wilfred Mashaya (Junior) is seeking sponsorship to go and participate at the WKA World Championships in Poland next month.

The seven-year-old was invited to the World Karate-Do Alliance which will run from September 15 to 18.

His invitation comes at the back of winning more than 15 medals at international virtual kobudo competitions during the lockdown period.

He has been invited under the Zimbabwe Karate Union, together with 10 other karatekas that include his father Wilfred Mashaya (Snr) who was the 2018 Zimbabwe Sportsperson and regional Sportsman of the Year.

A number of female karatekas are also part of the team that has been invited to Europe.

But the young athlete’s dream might be shattered if he fails to secure airfares for the trip and other related costs since time is running out.

Mashaya (Jnr) is eager to showcase his rare talent on a bigger platform and raise the country’s flag higher.

The organising team’s secretary, Thandiwe Chirindo, says they have been running around looking for sponsorship without success.

“We are appealing to the corporate world and well-wishers to assist us and make the trip a reality. We need support, we need help and we want to lift our country’s flag higher. We have done well in previous competitions, and we promise to do the same in this physical competition.

“We also have a special appeal for our seven-year-old, who I believe needs everyone’s support as he is a unique talent worth the attention,” said Chirindo.

Mashaya (Jnr) became the first youngest Zimbabwean and African to be inducted into a European Hall of Fame, Spartan Hall of Warriors.

He has benefitted hugely from the mentorship of his father, who is also grooming and training many kids at the ZimNinja Academy.

Mashaya (Jnr) started training at the age of four, following in his father’s footsteps.

He is proficient with martial arts weapons such as Tonfa, Sai Bo/Staff, Nichaku (Chuckle Sticks) among others.

He also does weapon katas that include Tonqua Daichi, Toma Bo, Terukawa no Tonfa and freestyle Nuchaku.

The karate kid can do more than five karate katas up to Pinan Sono Go (Pinan Godan).

He can also do some gymnastics moves and action stunts.