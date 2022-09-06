Zim Karate kid fails to secure funding

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE karate kid Wilfred Junior Mashaya will not fulfill his dream to compete at the WKA World Championships in Poland this month after he failed to secure funding.

The seven-year-old was invited to the World Karate-Do Alliance which runs from September 15 to 18.

His invitation came on the back of winning more than 15 medals in international virtual kobudo competitions during the lockdown period.

He had been invited under the Zimbabwe Karate Union, together with ten other karatekas including his father Wilfred Mashaya who was the 2018 Zimbabwe Sports person and regional sportsman of the year. Some female karatekas were also part of the team that was invited to Europe.

But the young athlete’s dream was shattered after the organisers failed to secure airfares for the trip and other related costs.

The organisers’ said it was heartbreaking to miss such an opportunity. The organising team’s secretary Thandiwe Chirindo says they have been running around looking for sponsorship without success.

Mashaya was eager to showcase his rare talent on a bigger platform and raise the country’s flag higher.

Mashaya became the first youngest Zimbabwean and African to be inducted into a European Hall of Fame, Spartan Hall of Warriors.

He has benefitted hugely from the mentorship of his father, who is also grooming and training many kids at the Zim Ninja Academy.

Junior started training at the age of four, following in his father’s footsteps. Junior is proficient with martial arts weapons such as Tonfa, Sai Bo/Staff, Nichaku (Chuckle Sticks) among others. He also does weapon katas that include Tonqua Daichi, Toma Bo, Terukawa no Tonfa and freestyle Nuchaku.

The karate kid can do more than five karate katas up to Pinan Sono Go (Pinan Godan). He can also do some gymnastics moves and action stunts.