Zim junior handball team to regroup

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Under-20 handball team is scheduled to troop into camp on Sunday in Harare to prepare for the International Handball Federation Challenge

Trophy continental phase to be staged in Brazzaville, Congo.

The competition is due to take place from January 16 to 20.

The junior side qualified for the event when they won the IHF Trophy Zone VI held at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex last year.

Zimbabwe will join Congo, Rwanda, Guinea, Nigeria and Madagascar at the continental showpiece.

The team will be led by coach Cephas Mushati.

The Under-18 missed qualification in their age-group when they came second at the regional tournament.