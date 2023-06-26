Zim judokas shine

Sports Reporter

THE Judo Association of Zimbabwe have something to smile about after two of their athletes Christi-Rose Pretorius and Majaji Musariri posted podium performances in two major competitions over the weekend.

UK-based Pretorius won gold at the Birmingham Junior European Cup 2023 when she emerged tops in the women’s +78kg weight division on Saturday.

It was also a fruitful weekend for Majaji Musariri as he scooped a bronze medal in the men’s -73kg at the Niamey African Open 2023, in Niger.