Zim joins strategic Commonwealth trade body

Farai Dzirutwe

News Editor

Zimbabwe’s re-engagement efforts spearheaded by President Mnangagwa continue to bear fruit with the national trade promotion agency, ZimTrade, joining the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) as a strategic partner, giving the country greater access to the wider Commonwealth economy estimated around US$13,1 trillion.

The CWEIC is a commercial, not-for-profit membership organisation with an official mandate from the Commonwealth Heads of State and Government to facilitate trade and investment throughout the 56 Commonwealth member nations.

It is the business arm of the Commonwealth.

This is one of the many positive results that are following spirited efforts by the Second Republic to re-engage with the global community after years of isolation, as the country seeks bilateral and multi-lateral relations that promote economic growth.

The Second Republic has been working towards the readmission of Zimbabwe into the Commonwealth, with the Club’s Secretariat expected in the country this month to assess the nation’s suitability to re-join the bloc of former British colonies.

Recently, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Mrs Patricia Scotland, indicated that she was “delighted that Zimbabwe is putting a great deal of energy and commitment to be re-admitted back into Commonwealth.”

The joining of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) by ZimTrade demonstrates the confidence that the Commonwealth is building towards Zimbabwe, as President Mnangagwa’s Government forges ahead with the mantra “friends to all and enemy to none”.

CWEIC facilitates and hosts targeted trade missions, business forums and networking events, thought leadership webinars, bespoke investment programmes and strategic introductions to support members in their bids to win new business.

Welcoming ZimTrade as a strategic partner, CWEIC chairman, Lord Marland of Odstock, said the development would help unlock opportunities available in the Commonwealth markets, through tapping into a wide network of businesses and Governments.

“We are building trusted networks between businesses and with Governments across the Commonwealth. Over the next year, we will host events and activities bringing together senior government officials, major business leaders, key SMEs and the diplomatic corps with our strategic partners.

“These events will help position you at the heart of the Commonwealth business network.”

ZimTrade chief executive, Mr Allan Majuru, said the engagements with CWEIC would make it easy for the country to extend its business interests to traditional and non-traditional markets across the Commonwealth.

“Partnerships are crucial when dealing with cross-border business and working closely with international bodies is a positive step towards unlocking better value for our companies.

“The partnership with CWEIC will make it easy for us to extensively engage with international partners who are focused on win-win engagements with Zimbabwean companies.”

Earlier this year, Zimbabwean companies participated at the Commonwealth Business Forum held in Rwanda, where prospects for tourism, investment and trade were identified.

Mr Majuru, who now sits on the Global Advisory Council, further said Zimbabwean companies would soon be tapping into the wider Commonwealth economy, estimated around US$13,1 trillion.

“The Commonwealth is a large economy that provides opportunities for local companies and we will use our membership to CWEIC to create platforms for engagement between Zimbabwean businesses and potential partners from the entire group.”