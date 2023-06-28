Zim invites Guinea Bissau to Liberation City

Guinea Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo welcomes Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Senegal Mr James Maridadi, Instak chief executive Ambassador Kwame Muzavazi (right) and Zanu PF Secretary for External Affairs, Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi.

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE has extended an invitation to Guinea Bissau, which started the spate of liberation wars in Africa, to participate in the construction of the Museum of African Liberation at the Liberation City in Harare.

The Museum of African Liberation is an ambitious project by the Government of Zimbabwe with the emerging pan-African think tank, Institute of African Knowledge (Instak), whose objective is to research, gather and disseminate knowledge about Africa and African peoples.

A special envoy of the Museum of African Liberation and Zanu PF Secretary for External Affairs, Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, accompanied by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Senegal, Mr James Maridadi, has been setting up the contacts.

Mr Maridadi said Guinea Bissau was the first African country to wage an armed struggle that toppled a colonialist administration in 1973 under the leadership of revolutionary academic and guerilla leader Cde Amilcar Cabral.

“We were delivering a message from HE President Mnangagwa inviting Guinea Bissau to participate in the Museum of African liberation launched and under construction in Harare.

“This invitation is being extended to all African countries which had an armed struggle leading to their independence and there are 18 such countries in Africa including South Africa, Mozambique, Angola and Namibia,” he said.

Mr Maridadi said they had a warm reception and fruitful discussions with the Guinea Bissau leadership and the two nations have managed to build a good relationship.

President Mnangagwa last year appointed Cde Mumbengegwi as a special envoy of the Museum of African Liberation.

The Liberation City is set to accommodate the Museum of African Liberation and other facilities including upmarket apartments, a top-notch hotel, amusement and theme parks, shopping malls, with an access bridge linking the museum and National Heroes Acre on the cards. It will also accommodate a host of facilities including a five-star hotel, amusement park, recreational park, animal park and presidential upmarket villas.