Zim invited to Korea-Africa Summit

Victor Maphosa recently in SEOUL, South Korea

PREPARATIONS for the first ever Korea-Africa Summit, scheduled for early next month, are at advanced stage as the Asian economic giant looks at strengthening ties with the African continent.

At least 50 African countries have been invited to the summit, which is scheduled to take place from June 4 to 5.

South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Cho Tae-yul, revealed this during the Africa Culture Festival held recently in Seoul, saying his government was working towards strengthening bonds with Africa, which was widely perceived as the cradle of humanity and civilisation.

“Africa is gaining more attention as the youngest, fastest-growing and most dynamic continent on Earth. This shift in perspective hinges on Africa’s rapid emergence as a vast single market with a population of 1,4 billion people and a burgeoning economic growth rate of 3,8 percent.

“Africa is undoubtedly emerging as a global economic powerhouse. Despite our geographical distance, South Korea and Africa share similar historical experiences of colonialism and warfare in contemporary history.

“South Korea is, therefore, well placed to forge special bonds with African countries in their journey towards a brighter tomorrow,” he said.

The South Korean government is hosting the first-ever Korea-Africa Summit under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which has expressed steadfast commitment to enhancing diplomatic relations with Africa.

“Through sincere efforts and dedication, we have been working to foster stronger bonds with our African counterparts and now as a precious outcome of such diplomatic endeavours, we eagerly anticipate the upcoming Korea-Africa Summit.

“To realise the South Korean government’s vision of becoming a Global Pivotal State (GPS), cooperation with Africa is no longer an option, but indeed a necessity.

“I am confident that the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit will stand as a historic milestone in Korea-Africa relations, heralding the opening of a new era,” he said.

In a recent interview with The Herald, South Korean Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ambassador Mr Park Jae Kyung said the objective of the summit was to strengthen relations between Africa and his country.

He said Zimbabwe was set to benefit a lot from the summit, adding that relations between the two countries date back 30 years and were getting stronger by the day.

“My president invited 50 plus heads of State and Governments from African countries to the first ever Korea-Africa Summit. It is a historic event.

“Koreans are excited about this event and are ready to welcome African leaders. Preparations are already underway for this big summit.

“The summit is all about economic development cooperation and South Korea is eager to help Africa in achieving sustainable economic development and growth.

“South Korea also suffered poverty, war issues and hardships and we have a humble experience of overcoming those challenges and crises and turning those challenges to be opportunities for our national development in terms of industrialisation and democratisation.

“We are willing to assist countries in Africa to achieve those two aspects that is industrialisation and democratisation,” he said.

Ambassador Park said the summit would pave the way for investment opportunities between Africa and South Korea adding that a lot of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were expected to be signed during the event.